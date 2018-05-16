Swapping songs at the Spring

Ready for an evening of music at the Spring?

The City of Big Spring, BAD Events, and the FMH Foundation are presenting "Song Swap at the Spring," featuring country music artists Parker McCollom and Koe Wetzel.

"It's going to be an acoustic set, Koe will tell a story about his song and then play the song, and then Parker will tell a story about his song, and then play the song, and they'll go back and forth like that," said City of Big Spring Tourism Coordinator Hayley Herrera. "They'll tell stories and talk and play their music. It's a cool format."

