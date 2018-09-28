SWCID hosts job fair

The South West Collegiate Institute for the Deaf hosted a job fair Thursday. This second job fair in a twice-a-year series was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who also provides internships for some SWCID students.

“We will be having the second job fair in the spring,” said Jennifer Key, assistant to the Dean of Instruction.

Employers present during the job fair were ACT Trucking, Jackson-Hewitt Tax Service, and Howard College Companies interested in having a booth at upcoming SCWID Job Fairs should contact Key at 432-264-3775.