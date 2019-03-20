SWCID Job Fair scheduled Thursday

HERALD file photo Students and community members visit with prospective employers at the Fall 2018 SWCID Job Fair. This spring’s fair will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the college’s Maddux Student Center.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

Need a job?
It’s time for the South West Collegiate Institute for the Deaf’s biannual Job Fair.
“We have a job fair twice a year,” said Assistant to the Dean of Instruction at SWCID, Jennifer Key. “This is our second year. We’ve had two so far; this is our third actual job fair. We do one in the spring and one in the fall. There will be one in late September also. It’s sponsored by the National Resource Conservation Service. ...

For the complete story, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

Category: