SWCID Job Fair scheduled Thursday

Need a job?

It’s time for the South West Collegiate Institute for the Deaf’s biannual Job Fair.

“We have a job fair twice a year,” said Assistant to the Dean of Instruction at SWCID, Jennifer Key. “This is our second year. We’ve had two so far; this is our third actual job fair. We do one in the spring and one in the fall. There will be one in late September also. It’s sponsored by the National Resource Conservation Service. ...

For the complete story, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.