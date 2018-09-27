SWCID Meet & Greet with local heroes
By:
Tyler Schellie
Thursday, September 27, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Students and staff of the SouthWest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf (SWCID) met and had lunch with many officers of the Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff Department and Howard County Detention Center Employees throughout the day Wednesday, September 26. Students taught and helped these public officials/officers learn some sign language as part of the Deaf Awareness Week.
