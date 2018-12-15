Sweet notes: Four CHS musicians make All-Region Band

Hours of practice have paid off for Coahoma High School band member Wesley Chavarria who will be heading to UIL Area Band tryouts in January.

The contest is the last step before All-State Band where the best young musicians in Texas are showcased during the Texas Music Educators Association’s annual convention held in February. The sophomore trumpeter advanced after placing 7th in All-Region band tryouts held last week in Midland.

Three other members of the Big Red Band also earned spots. They are flutist Andrea King, senior, trumpeter Aaron Turnbough, sophomore, and clarinetist Alana Wegner, sophomore. The All-Region band concert will be held on Jan. 19 in Midland.

In the junior high division, Audrey Turnbough, an eighth grader, was selected to All-Region Middle School Band recently. The All-Region Middle School band concert is set for Jan. 26 in Crane.