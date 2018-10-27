Sweet sixteen: Coahoma FFA member lands in top 16 at national competition

INDIANAPOLIS - Julia Cox ended her run at the national FFA Greenhand Creed competition in the semi-finals Thursday earning a silver medal and placing in the top 16 nationwide out of 47 state champions.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” said Aaron Custer, FFA Coahoma Chapter.

The Coahoma High School sophomore is competing during the 91st FFA National Convention and Expo which is one of the largest student conventions in the world. In order to qualify, Cox was the Texas state champion in the event, a feat she accomplished as a freshman in the fall of 2017.

Competitors were required to recite by memory the FFA Creed, which outlines the organization’s belief on the agriculture industry, and then answered questions directly related to the creed from the judges.

See Friday's Herald for the rest of the story.