The fourth annual Sweetwater Float Fest will be held January 12-13, 2019, at Newman Park, located at 100 Jack Hazard Drive in Sweetwater, Texas. The balloons will begin setting up and taking off at sunrise, a process that will last approximately one hour, weather permitting.

The event is sponsored by local businesses and there is no admission fee to the public.

According to Holly Hutton, organizer of the event, she got the idea for this event from seeing other ballon festivals. “My dad is a hot air balloon pilot in Lubbock,” she said. “They have a similar event there, and that's how I got the idea.”

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.