Swim, bike, run

It is still Summer time, and in the Summer there is always something going on to keep the locals active. Every year, a big event is held at the Comanche Trail Park and it's about that time again.

The 11th Annual Comanche Warrior Triathlon will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018. The Comanche Warrior Triathlon is one of the only times that you are allowed to swim in the Comanche Trail Lake. With that being said, “athletes participating will begin the event with a 500 meter open water swim in Comanche Trail Lake, which will be followed with a 30k out and back bike ride on city and county roads. The race is concluded with a 5k run on closed trails and roads in the Comanche Trail Park,” Hayley Herrera, Tourism Coordinator for the Big Spring Convention & Visitors Bureau said.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.