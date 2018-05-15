Swim Smart event this Saturday

Warmer temperatures have arrived, school is almost out and thoughts of summer activities are swirling around. Swimming pools will be opening soon and several local agencies are teaming up to ensure Howard County youth are swimming safely. Saturday, families are encouraged to visit the YMCA between Noon and 2 p.m. for the Swim Smart event.

“Swimming is normally the first activity that pops into a child’s mind, even adults, when it comes to ways to cool down in the summer, which is why we want to make sure that safety is top of mind as well,” Dathan Jones, YMCA CEO, said. “It only takes a few seconds for a fun time to turn tragic when it comes to water. While we don’t want to take the fun away, we want to make sure they are enjoying the water safely.”

