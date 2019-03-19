Symphony guild supports community youth

A little bit of fashion, a little bit of music and good fellowship.

The Big Spring Symphony Guild will be hosting the annual fundraiser luncheon and fashion show at Trinity Baptist Church this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The theme this year is “Big heart, big sky, Big Spring.”

“We have a great time and this helps supports the many talented kids that we have in our community,” Natalie Permenter, secretary for the Big Spring Symphony Guild, said. “This fundraiser is how we are able to gain funds to support them through music scholarships.”

According to Permenter, the Guild was able to award six scholarships last year – the most handed out to date – to students from junior high through junior in high school. Three of the awards were presented to high school students and the other three to junior high students.

“We want to catch the students before they graduate high school,” she said. “This gives them time to find a love for the musical arts. All these students are hard working and dedicated and this is one opportunity that we have to acknowledge, encourage and support that type of character.” ...

For the complete story, see Tuesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.