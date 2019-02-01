T-Birds end Hawks’ five game conference win streak 78-70 in a tough back and forth contest

Howard College hosted the NMJC Thunderbirds at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Thursday night looking to improve their conference record and take sole possession of second place after losing to the T-Birds early this season. But NMJC had other plans and with great defense and great rebounding all night were able to get the season sweep over the Hawks and push both teams conference records to 6-3. With the 78-70 loss to NMJC, Howard College drops to fourth place in the conference standings due to the tie breaker advantage of the head-to-head losses to the T-Birds. Howard College has plenty of time left to make up that ground, but if it comes down to a tie the Hawks will be out of luck.

NMJC had 30 points in the paint in comparison to just 16 points in the paint for the Hawks. The shot blocking presence down low for the T-Birds was a major contributing factor and while Howard College struggled to get points off penetration, NMJC's point guard Darnell Rogers continually exploited the middle of the Hawks' defense and scored a game high 27 points in route to a tough conference win.

Despite having four players in double digits, the Hawks just couldn't close the gap late in the game and the T-Birds were able to hold on for the victory at the charity stripe. Jake Heese led the Hawks in scoring with 20 points on 5-12 from the field and 5-8 from the arc. Matt Johnson also had a good scoring night with 19 points as well as 5 rebounds. Garrick Green and Malcolm Green rounded out Howard College's scoring leaders with 12 and 10 points respectively. Garrick Green also led the team in rebounds with 10 giving him yet another double double on the season. The 78-70 conference loss was a tough pill to swallow for the Hawks, but they played hard and played together throughout. The Hawks will look to get back to their winning ways next Monday on the road against Western Texas College.

