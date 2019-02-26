Taco fandango!

BAD Events TX will be hosting Big Spring's first West Texas Taco Championship on Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4, at the Heart of the City Plaza in downtown. This competition is sponsored by Franklin and Sons Tires.

This competition includes categories for crunchy tacos, street tacos, salsa and margaritas. There will also be a jalapeno eating contest.

“Although this happens close to May 5, this is not a Cinco de Mayo festival,” says Barney Dodd. “This is a celebration of West Texas culture. We want everyone to come. Everyone loves tacos!”

Friday night, the gates will open at 5 p.m. In addition to the food and vendors, musical entertainment will consist of Johnny Rodriguez, The Tejas Brothers, and the Brittany Oviedo Band. ...

For the complete story, see Tuesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.