Taft and Calvio to speak on domestic violence at KCH

Friday is approaching, which means it is almost time for Kindred Coffee Hour. If you haven't yet attended this free public event put on by Kindred at Home and SMMC, here is a little information about it.

Kindred Coffee Hour is a weekly event that takes place every Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and is always free to the public. This informative coffee hour takes place at the Yellow Rose Cafe inside Scenic Mountain Medical Center, located at 1601 W. 11th place here in Big Spring.

This Friday, their will be two special guest speakers in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Big Spring Police Department's Sgt. Taft and Linda Calvio of Victims Services. The two will be at this week's Kindred Coffee Hour to speak about domestic violence.

