Tall City Cross Country Invitational Results
Division 1 High School Boys
Place Name Time
2nd Cooper Miller 17:32.65
8th Manuel Marquez 18:07.48
16th Roman Perez 18:38.43
37th Dusty Chavez 19:54.78
49th Augustine De Los Santos 20:40.89
76th Brandon Rogers 24:38.88
4th Big Spring 111 points
Division 2 High School Boys
Place Name Time
22nd Jeremiah Collins 21:13.13
23rd Isaiah Martinez 21:13.96
29th Jason Cantu 21:42.34
45th Jackie Deleon 22:27.96
56th Anthony Hilario 22:59.16
61st Joshua Lopez 23:19.47
75th Shawn Mendoza 24:18.97
81st Joshua Mireles 24:46.49
100th Tomas Tino 28:41.85
5th Big Spring 148 points
Division 2 High School Girls
Place Name Time
11th Chloe Bustamante 15:43.37
26th Falicity Calderon 16:33.60
30th Marisol Rodriguez 16:51.65
52nd Cylei Burton 17:44.43
61st Brianna Lopez 17:52.59
64th Kayleigh Muniz 17:57.98
67th Mckenna Valle 18:14.65
68th Elisabeth Jones 18:14.79
83rd Analisa Blount 18:46.06
92nd Maisy Talamantes 19:18.47
114th Keysi Melendez 21:34.35
5th Big Spring 165 points
