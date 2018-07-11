Tarbet completes RYLA Leadership Camp

Price Tarbet attended and completed the four day RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award) Leadership Camp in Floydada, Texas. RYLA serves as a youth leadership training awakening for next year’s high school seniors and tomorrow’s leaders. The camp consists of young men and women who spend a week in a challenging program of discussions, inspirational addresses, leadership training and social activities designed to enhance personal development, leadership skills and good citizenship.“It was a huge eye opener on how much the Rotary is involved with the community,” said Price. “It amazes me how much they do and are there for the community.” Attendance at RYLA is by scholarship only. All winners are selected and funded by their local Rotary Clubs. Shown above from left to right include: Mr. Hardy Wilkerson, Rotary President; Mr. Thomas Padilla, Vocational Director; Price Tarbet and his mother, Melissa Tarbet.

