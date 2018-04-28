Tax value dispute meeting draws more than 300 people

Already hard at work before the start of a meeting to explain the property value dispute process to area citizens unhappy with their recently-issued property valuations, attorney Kory Ryan of Brusniak Law Firm in Dallas, brother of Settles Hotel owner and renovator Brint Ryan, speaks with some of the 305 people who attended the meeting.

“Mr. Ryan walked everybody through the process of contesting your values,” said meeting organizer Scott Emerson. “There’s four stages to the process. He walked us through and told us exactly what boxes to check on our dispute form, and how to present your case, how to look up properties that are comparative. Then walked through the process if you weren’t happy with how your ARB hearing went, what comes next, which was district court and appeals. Kind of took us through the whole process.”

Emerson said he plans to release a PowerPoint document explaining the same process. For more information, contact Emerson at 432-213-1284.