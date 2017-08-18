"Taxed to death"

Kimberly York has a son who attends Howard College, and on Thursday evening she told college trustees she worries he may not be able to continue to go if county taxes keep rising as they have.

She has reason to be concerned. Her property assessment jumped by nearly $100,000 this year alone.

“With the assessments, and the increases on top of the assessment, we are just getting eaten up alive as far as taxpayers go,” York said following a public tax hearing over the college’s proposed rate increase. “That’s my concern. It’s nothing against the college and public tuition, but we’ve got everybody hitting us.”

York owns a home in the county located on 29 acres accessible only by a caliche road. She bought it 15 years ago for $75,000 and now the property would have been assessed at more than $200,000. It's a figure York doubts she could get if she tried to sell the property.

This year, York said she was successful in her protest with the Howard County Appraisal District to lower the assessment, but wondered how many others even knew they could.

She was the lone speaker at the Howard College Board of Trustees public forum over its proposed tax rate increase held Thursday evening the Tumbleweed Room.

