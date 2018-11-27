Temporary relocation of SMMG Gregg Street providers

Scenic Mountain Medical Group Gregg Street providers – Leslie Berry, FNP; Sheri Nichols, FNP and Brandi Webb, FNP - will be seeing patients at alternate locations until further notice.

Appointments with Sheri Nichols, FNP, will take place in the West Texas Medical Plaza in Suite 101. This is also the location for Orthopedic Surgeon Tom Ewing, M.D. until Dec. 17. To schedule an appointment with Nichols, please call 432-466-2053.

Leslie Berry and Brandi Webb will see patients at 1503 W. Eleventh Place, the current MRI building and previously Dr. Kuprianowicz office. To schedule an appointment, please call 432-268-5366 or 432-268-5360.

“We appreciate our patients for bearing with us as we repair the damage caused from a flood at the Gregg Street location earlier this month,” Amanda Duforat, SMMC Marketing Mgr., said. “We are working diligently to get the providers back in their offices as quickly as possible.”

SMMC appologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Appointments can also be made online at ScenicMountainAnytime.com.

