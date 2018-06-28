The Texas Chef is coming to Big Spring

If you love cooking, eating and Texas, then be sure to stop by Porter's to meet The Texas Chef, Stan McDonald, on Saturday, July 7, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Chef, traveler extraordinaire, guitar player, philosophizer and proud Texan, Stan McDonald has been traveling all around Texas to promote his latest cook book release, Down Home Texas, and to share with his fellow Texans what he has learned during his life time being a chef, his little tricks to make life in the kitchen easier, and of course Texas style recipes.

