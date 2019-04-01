Thank you Vietnam veterans

While we can not go back and correct a wrong, appreciation can be extended now, and that is what happened at Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home on Friday afternoon.

“It (Vietnam War) has succeeded in only leaving a legacy of bitterness and unacknowledged sacrifice,” Shawn Lynch, Army veteran, quoted an excerpt from the book Dear America.

He continued, “We (present-day soldiers) are only here because better men and women came before us. Vietnam was the last war, the last American war that had to be fought with a draft... now it is a 100-percent volunteer force, due in large part to those who were drafted in the Vietnam War.

On March 28, 2017, President Donald J. Trump signed into law The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, establishing The National Vietnam War Veterans Day, now celebrated each year on March 29. ...

