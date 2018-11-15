Thanksgiving feast at Ryan Hall

Fire Marshal Dan Hendricks (left) and other Big Spring Firefighters gather at Ryan Hall Wednesday during the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care Thanksgiving Feast, helping to insure things went down smoothly. The Center for Skilled Care, along with P.J Dominguez of the League of United Latin America Citizens provided a Thanksgiving meal to the elderly, veterans, and those in need.

“Things went amazing yesterday and we ended up serving 711 plates to those who needed a good Thanksgiving meal,” said Christy Brownfield of the Center for Skilled Care. “It feels amazing to be able and give back to those who need it. Thank you to everyone who made it possible.”