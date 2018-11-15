Thanksgiving school schedule

• Big Spring: Big Spring schools will release students early Friday. Marcy and Moss elementaries will release at 12:30 p.m., Washington Elementary at 12:40 p.m., Goliad Elementary at 12:45 a.m., and all other Big Spring schools will release at 1 p.m. Students will have next week off, and return to classes on Monday, November 26, at the regular time.

• Both Coahoma and Forsan schools will have a normal schedule on Friday, and students will have all next week off from school before returning to classes on Monday, November 26, at the regular time.