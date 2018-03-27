Third KFC suspect surrenders to police

A third suspect being sought by Big Spring Police in connection with the March 16 shooting at the local KFC has turned himself in.

According to a press release issued Monday by the Police Department, "On the 26th of March 2018 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Marqavion 'Quay' Williams turned himself into Law Enforcement and has since been arrested. Mr. Williams was charged with the five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two additional warrants, one for Burglary of a Habitation, and the other for Theft of a Firearm."

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.