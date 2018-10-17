Thomas recognized as Hangar 25 Honored Veteran

Col. Sharon J. Thomas spent 30 years serving her country as a flight nurse in the United States Air Force Reserve. Now, she's serving veterans in Big Spring's West Texas VA Health Care Center. Tuesday night, she was recognized as Hangar 25's most recent Honored Veteran.

Speaking before a crowd of about 40 people in the Hangar 25 briefing room, Thomas regaled those present with tales of her career and words of wisdom she's gleaned throughout her career.

