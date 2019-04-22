Three CHS track athletes head to region contest

Three members of the Coahoma High School track team are one step closer to earning a trip to Austin to compete with the best in the state.

Zack Schneider, Vance Ott, and Sean Streigler are moving on to compete in the UIL 3A Region I track meet after their medal winning performance at area contest hosted by Jim Ned ISD on Wednesday.

Schneider earned gold in the shot put throwing 48-01.25. A first year competitor in track and field, Ott earned gold in three events - the 100 (w), the 400 (w), and shot put (w). The Paralympic athletic finished the 100 in 20.58 seconds, the 400 in 1:15.18 and threw the shot put 15-04.25.

Rounding out the top finishers on the CHS team, Sean Streigler’s strong legs carried him 20-04.25 to earn bronze in the long jump competition.

Overall, the CHS team has had a solid competition year so far and advanced 10 athletes to area.

“The kids competed hard,” said CHS Head Track Coach John-Michael Leggett. “I am proud of the effort of the entire team all season. And I have to add, we couldn’t have been as successful as we were without the help of the best coaches in the state.”

The UIL 3A Region I track meet is scheduled for April 26-27, at the Abilene Christian University track and field stadium.

UIL 3A Area Tuscola April 17, 2019

Boys

Results (Coahoma only)

100 (W) - 1 - Vance Ott, 20.58. (regional qualifier)

400 (W) - 1 - Vance Ott, 1:15.18 (regional qualifier)

300 Hurdles - 6 - Joe Manning, 43.08.

4x200 - 8 - Braxton Chandler, Brysen Kerby, Brice Martin, Sean Streigler, 1:35.52.

Shot Put - 1 - Zack Schneider, 48-01.25. (regional qualifier)

Shot Put (W) - 1 - Vance Ott, 15-04.25. (regional qualifier)

Long Jump - 3 - Sean Striegler, 20-04.25. (regional qualifier)

Triple Jump - 7 - Joe Manning, 39-09.50; 8 - Gage Clark-Burdell, 39-01.50.

Girls

800 - 8 - Kailey Kacyzk, 2:50.82.

Shot Put - 6 - Kirah Kimball, 31-10.75.