Throwing down at the Cigar Bar

The third performance of this year's Downtown Throw Down competition was held Thursday evening at The Train Car Cigar Bar, featuring the Midland band Keeping Harvey Company.

The band consists of four members: the Harvey sisters, Mae (left), lead singer, songwriter, and acoustic guitar player, and Jacee (not shown), on drums and vocals; along with Big Spring local Tanner Churchwell (right) on lead guitar, and Aldeo, Texas, resident Jacob Wayne (not shown) on bass.