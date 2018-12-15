Tidwell promoted to Eagle Scout

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank that can be earned in the Boy Scouts of America. Most recent studies have found that of all boys that have participated in Scouting only 4 percent achieve this high honor. Additionally, it is reported that only 4 percent of boys will ever participate in Boy Scouts. Thus, at this time less than 0.20 percent of all boys will become Eagle Scouts. Reaching this level of achievement requires the development of character traits and skills which do not necessarily come naturally. These traits and skills include: determination, tenacity, leadership, citizenship, communication, perseverance and patience.

David Tidwell, an eighth grader at Forsan Junior High (Big Spring, Texas), completed all the necessary requirements and on October 24, 2018 was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.