Tigers' run game too strong for Bulldogs

The Bulldogs had no answer for Slaton's run game Friday night. Coahoma gave up 327 yards on the ground to the Tigers and another 166 yards through the air. For a Bulldog defense that has been so stout and physical all year to allow the Tigers to put up 493 yards of total offense is surprising to say the least. Offensively the Bulldogs didn't fair much better. Coahoma has consistently had over 400 yards of offense per game this year until they played Slaton. The Tigers held the Bulldogs to just 243 total yards and forced three turnovers off interceptions in the game. Coahoma, who has been averaging over 30 points per game, were held to just 20 points Friday night and had to play from behind the whole game.

By getting the early lead on the Bulldogs, Slaton was able to force Coahoma into throwing the ball to try to catch up. In doing so they forced Schneider into throwing three interceptions and allowed the Tigers to capitalize on those turnovers to keep the Bulldogs at bay. Schneider once again had an amazing game running the ball with 164 yards and three TD's. However, Slaton kept the ball out of the hands of Coahoma's other ground threat, Isaac Murillo, for the majority of the game and took advantage of the Bulldogs having to throw the ball to play catch-up. Although it is a hard loss for Coahoma to swallow, that level of competition and a tough loss like this, to a good team like Slaton, will be valuable game experience as the Bulldogs move ever closer to district play.

For the full story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.