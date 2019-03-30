Time for Trash Off!

Keep Big Spring Beautiful is participating in the 2019 Texas Trash Off. This year, the event will be held on April 13, from 8 a.m. to noon.

“You can pick up bags and gloves on April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.” says Peggy Skiles of Keep Big Spring Beautiful. “There will also be water and snacks available to the participants.”

You can pick where in Big Spring to pick up trash, and all trash can be delivered to the containers that will be set up at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum parking lot. You can bring anything that can go into the landfill, so that excludes electronic items.

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.