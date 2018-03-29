Titans take 2nd in Hobbs tournament

Courtesy photo

The coaches and players of the Howard County Titans baseball team pose for a group photo.

Team members include: Coaches - Cenebio, Mark, Bullet, Richard and Adrian. Players – Justice, Ayden, Jacobi, Avren, Dominick, Richard, Andrew, Marcus, Urijah, AJ and Jestin.

“These boys have been playing travel baseball together for 3 years. They travel all over, and just recently went to Hobbs, New Mexico for a tournament on March 17 and 18. The boys came home with a second place ring. It takes lots of dedication from both, the players and the coaches, to be where we are now. As their coaches, we just want to let the boys know how proud we are of them”.