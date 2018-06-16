Titans Take USSSA Texas Title

The Titans Competed in the 2018 USSSA West Texas Baseball State Tournament in Midland last weekend and brought home the State Championship in dominant fashion. With 12 teams in their age bracket and only one winner, the Titans from Big Spring brought home the bragging rights.

The Titans played outstanding ball and are now the 12U AA West Texas State Champs! Teams from Midland, Grapevine, Andrews, Snyder, Levelland, Seminole, Denver City, McCamey, Lubbock, and Canyon Texas all competed in the tournament, but it was our home town Titans that took home the title. These young men went 5-0 in the tournament and let their bats do the talking throughout.The Titans scored 50 runs on 57 hits while defensively the gave up only 16 runs in the entire tournament.

Congratulations Titans you represent the future of Big Spring baseball and that future looks bright in your hands!