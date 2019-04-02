Toasty Tuesday cleanup - KBSB focus Marcy Elementary area

Courtesy photo

Keep Big Spring Beautiful gathered 15 bags of trash from around the Marcy Drive area, last week, – in front of Walmart – in about an hour. This week KBSB will be out picking up trash in front of Marcy Elementary, off of Wasson Road. The community is invited to join. Trash Off will take place April 13, and bags can be picked up April 12 at the Chamber.

