Tokai accident claims one worker's life

According a press release issued Tuesday morning by Tokai Carbon CB Ltd, an employee at the Big Spring facility suffered a fatal injury while working within the shipping department, Monday morning.

At this time no information is able to be released regarding the nature of the injury or events that may have led to this accident, as the investigation is ongoing.

The release also stated the safety investigation protocols were immediately initiated and plant leaders secured the scene at the plant, for the safety of the employees.

Tokai Carbon CB Ltd has and continued to cooperate with all necessary agencies during their respective investigations.

