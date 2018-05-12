Top ‘Dogs: Coahoma valedictorian and salutatorian

The top two students in the 2018 graduating class of Coahoma High School are Diana Cecilia Gonzalez and Tyler Austin McFall.

“I am proud to announce Diana is our valedictorian and Tyler is our salutatorian for the Class of 2018,” said CHS Principal Christina Cox.

Gonzalez is the daughter of Candido and Maria Gonzalez. During her years at Coahoma High School, she has taken on a number of leadership roles.

She is the editor of the 2017-2018 yearbook overseeing a large staff. She serves as the Student Council secretary and is a FFA chapter officer this year. Gonzalez is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as the secretary. She was the secretary for the FCCLA her junior year. Gonzalez is also a member for the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Howard College and the National Society of High School Scholars.

She has been recognized with a number of honors. As the stage manager of the one-act play for the last two years, she was part of the cast and crew which qualified for area competition in 2017. She was named to the all-star crew at district UIL One Act Play contest in 2018.

As a very active member of the Coahoma FFA Chapter, Gonzalez placed 8th at state for FFA Spanish Creed in 2016 and qualified for state in 2015 in FFA - Farm Business Management contest. She placed 1st in Ag Issues for District FFA contest and 4th in Area in 2017. She also qualified for state contests while a member of the FCCLA including Advocacy in 2017 and Recycle and Redesign in 2018.

In 2017, she was named the Big Spring Rotary Student of the Month, the Big Spring Herald Academic Star Student of the Week, a Coahoma Junior Scholar, and in the top 10 Academic Juniors.

Following graduation, Gonzalez will attend Texas Tech University to pursue a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

McFall is the son of Erinn and Greg Moore. He found his love of music at Coahoma ISD in the fifth grade. He served as the Drum Major in the Big Red Band for two years, is a member of National Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars. Outside of school, McFall is the music director at Midway Baptist Church.

