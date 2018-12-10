In the spirit of the season, Big Spring Ford along with BAD Events LLC has a goal to give back to others this during the holidays in the Big Spring Toys for Joy Truck Drive. The two businesses are partnering up for this first-ever fundraising event, and are asking the community to come together and help some local boys and girls have a Merry Christmas.

"Big Spring Ford and BAD Events are sponsoring the Big Spring Toys for Joy Truck Drive," said Barney Dodd, owner of BAD Events, LLC. "All of this will go back to Big Spring locals by benefiting the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls club."

