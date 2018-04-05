The tradition endures

(4 photos) 40th annual Coahoma Kindergarten Stick-Horse Rodeo set for Friday

What: 40th annual Coahoma Kindergarten Stick-Horse Rodeo

When: 9 a.m. Friday

Where: CES competition gym

In 1978, a kindergarten teacher at Coahoma Elementary School (CES) created an event to celebrate the community's rich western heritage and recruited the help of the late Quail Dobbs, a professional rodeo clown who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee in 2002.

That first spark continues to flame today as CES prepares to present the 40th annual Kindergarten Stick-Horse Rodeo at 9 a.m. Friday in the competition gym.

“The Kindergarten Rodeo is more han just a cute event - it is very endearing - but it celebrates our rich community traditions from our beginnings until today,” said Jennifer Baccari, CES kindergarten teacher. “The elementary has held the Kindergarten Rodeo for 40 years now. It’s almost a rite of passage for us. All of us Coahoma kids have fond memories of the rodeo, and we love to watch our children have those similar experiences.”

