Train hits truck in Coahoma

A truck driver, left, sits next to the wreckage of his flatbed trailer and its construction equipment cargo Wednesday after a train struck it near the intersectiono of North McGregor Road and Pacific Avenue in Coahoma. The tractor-trailer’s cab ended up on the other side of the tracks. According to reports on the scene, the low trailer bottomed out on the crest of the railway roadbed and got stuck. There were no injuries related to the incident reported Wednesday.