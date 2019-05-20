Trash off marked as success

Courtesy photo

The annual Trash Off took place this past Saturday, after being rained out April 13. According to Keep Big Spring Beautiful President Peggy Skiles, residents who participated filled the container provided by the City for the event. Items consisted of trash that had been dumped on the side of the road, litter from around neighborhoods and other items. KBSB will be picking up trash for the weekly Toasty Tuesday at the corner of I-20 and Highway 350 (Snyder Highway) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on the south side of I-20. The community is encouraged to get out and join the clean up efforts.

