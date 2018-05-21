Travel policy to be considered at City Council meeting

The Big Spring City Council plans to enact a new travel policy at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council’s chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

The measure is the first reading of a potential ordinance amending the city’s “Personnel Policies and Procedures” manual by adding a new Chapter 19 entitled “Travel Policy.”

The proposed policy details procedures for travel authorization and expenses, expense reimbursements, authorization for employees traveling with their spouse, same-day travel, compensation for travel time and non-travel days, and out-of-state travel.

At the meeting, council members will also address two zoning issues; in one, the Planning and Zoning Commission have recommended a change from single-family residential to neighborhood service usage; while in the other, the reverse is true – the recommended switch is from neighborhood service to single-family residential.

The first of the two recommended changes will be at 903, 907 and 911 Douglas St., in other words, at the intersection of Douglas and Martin Luther King Boulevard, where an applicant has requested the change to set up a medical office at the location.

At the second location, 209 N.E. Seventh St., an applicant has requested the change in order to place a manufactured home on a vacant lot which fronts onto Northeast Seventh. The Neighborhood Service zone is surrounded by other Single-Family Residential zoned property of the type “SF-3,” which allows for mobile or manufactured homes.

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.