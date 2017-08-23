Triathletes scheduled to swim, bike, and run at Comanche Trail Sept. 9

The spirit of the Comanche warrior lives on in Big Spring during the month of September…if Comanche warriors had had bikes to ride, that is.

The event is the annual Comanche Warrior Triathlon, organized by the Big Spring Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB).

“We have done this event, this will be the 10th year this event has been going on, and we have put it on since the beginning,” said Hayley Herrera of the CVB. “This event is held in the city park, for the most part. They do a 500-meter swim in Comanche Trail Lake, followed by an 18-mile bike ride through the city and into the county, and then they do a 3.1-mile run inside of Comanche Trail Park.”

Herrera said online registration for the event is open now, and will remain in effect until the morning of the race, both for individuals and for three-person teams. The race is set for Sept. 9.

For more information contact the CVB at 432-263-8235.