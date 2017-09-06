Triathlon to test Big Spring’s athletes Saturday

For the past nine years, Big Spring’s best athletes have made their way to one annual event to test their endurance against the waters, roads, and running paths of Comanche Trail. This is the tenth year...who will emerge victorious?

The event is the annual Comanche Warrior Triathlon, organized by the Big Spring Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB).

“We have done this event, this will be the 10th year this event has been going on, and we have put it on since the beginning,” said Hayley Herrera of the CVB. “This event is held in the city park, for the most part. They do a 500-meter swim in Comanche Trail Lake, followed by an 18-mile bike ride through the city and into the county, and then they do a 3.1-mile run inside of Comanche Trail Park.”

