A Tribute to Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan

A Howard County hero has ended his watch and moved on to his eternal reward.

Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief and 9-1-1 Director Tommy Sullivan, 58, died at about 10 a.m. on Monday morning. Sullivan was diagnosed earlier this year with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but remained on the job guiding the county’s fire protection services, including during major grass fires on South Mountain just two and a half weeks ago that threatened dozens of homes, but destroyed only one.

Sullivan had served as a Howard County Volunteer Firefighter for 35 years, and as chief for 25. In 2000, Sullivan was also named Howard County's 9-1-1 Director.

Local leaders commented with sorrow on Sullivan’s passing, and remembered his life with a mixture of fondness and awe.

