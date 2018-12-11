Truck weight resolution on county agenda

At their meeting Wednesday afternoon, Howard County Commissioners will decide whether or not to take a stand against increased weight limits for commercial trucks.

The item, discussion and possible action to enact a resolution against boosting weight limits for commercial trucks, and to write letters to state legislators requesting no change to the current commercial truck weight limits, is on the agenda for the meeting, scheduled at 3:30 Wednesday in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.

In other business, the commissioners will hear a request from Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Mitchell Hooper to enact a burn ban countywide, and decide whether or not to enact the ban.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.