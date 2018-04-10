Truck wreck, fire, leaves one dead on 350

Two tractor-trailer trucks collided Monday near the intersection of Highway 350 and Old Colorado City Highway northeast of Big Spring, causing a fire, explosions, and one fatality.

Emergency services, including Texas Department of Public Safety officers, and firefighters and emergency medical services personnel from the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department and Big Spring Fire Department, responded to the wreck, which occurred around 9 a.m. Monday. "All I can really tell you is that we responded to the scene and found one truck on fire," said Big Spring Fire Department Chief Craig Ferguson. "There was one fatality at the scene."

Ferguson said the accident is still under investigation.

