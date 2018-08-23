A true message for all ears

Skateland Reloaded (SLR) Owners, Cody and Amanda Williams, are set to put on an event that will feature guest speaker, Kyle Dendy, as he reveals his story with a message at the end that there is hope.

“Guest speaker Kyle Dendy will be coming to SLR Sept. 15th at 6 p.m.,” said Amanda. “Skateland Reloaded is putting this event on and it's a free event to the community. There will be no charge to listen to Kyle speak.”

From the Dallas area, Kyle Dendy is the author of the bestselling book, The Purpose Playbook, and has reached out to tens of millions of people with his videos on social media, and even more on his nationwide speaking tours and television appearances.

“One of the main things I want the community to know is that Skateland Reloaded is here for the kids and their families. Yes, it is a business, but it is so much more than that! God has very special things planned for these kids, and Kyle Dendy is just the beginning of the ways He's going to show these kids His love for them,” said Amanda. “Cody and I were watching Life Today and Kyle was on that day. We knew he had to come speak to our kids! We reached out to him and he's so excited to come help change the lives of our youth in Big Spring.”

