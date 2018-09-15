Although many synthetic drugs, such as synthetic marijuana, are marketed as legal to sell and use, and that they are undetectable in urinalysis drug tests, these are both myths and shouldn't be believed.

Area residents can get the facts on synthetic drugs at a presentation Monday hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's Howard County Program Area Committee.

The program, given by "Nurses Educating on Illegal Drugs and Synthetics" (NEIDS) of the University Medical Center Health System, is "The Truth About Synthetic Drugs," and will be presented to the public of Howard County at 6 p.m. Monday at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, 1001 Birdwell Lane.

