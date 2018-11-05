Tuesday is Election Day • Early voting ends with strong totals

It appears that about 31 percent of Howard County's registered voters cast ballots early in the midterm elections currently underway. During the early portion of polling for the election, in which national and state elected offices – and Howard County commissioner seat – are up for grabs, 4,777 ballots were cast in person and 435 ballots were submitted by mail, for a total of 5,212 ballots cast so far countywide, out of about 16,760 registered voters in the county.

The total is about 1,500 shy of the 6,719 who voted early in the 2016 presidential election; however, presidential elections routinely draw more voters than midterm elections.

This year's turnout more than doubled 2014's early voting numbers. In that year – the previous midterm, which was markedly less contentious than this year's – only 2,380 people cast early ballots. For the 69 percent of those registered who still haven't voted this year, Election Day, Tuesday, is the last chance. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., after which the ballots will be tallied and the winning candidates will be revealed.

