Tumbleweed receives third award for 'The Spring'

A local film producer and personality has been nationally recognized for the third time for his short documentary film about Big Spring's namesake.

Tumbleweed Smith, recognizable to many as a weekly contributor to the Big Spring Herald, was presented earlier this month with a W3 Awards Silver Winner trophy for his part in writing, directing, and producing the short film "The Spring" through his company Orange House Productions.

Smith said the response to the film – which details the process involved in renovating the Historic Big Spring and creating a plaza and stage area at the site – has been phenomenal.

"It's been unreal! On Facebook and face-to-face, people seem to really like it, and they say it really captures the Spring renovation," he said. "I've been thrilled to death with the response. My goodness. People have called and written, and they're just really pleased with it, and I'm really pleased to hear that. The CVB had over 13,000 responses, hits on the website."

See the Herald's Wednesday, Nov. 21, edition for the rest of the story.