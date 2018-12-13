Turnovers and poor shooting cost the Lady Steers

BIG SPRING – The Lady Steer just never could find their rhythm against the Panthers Tuesday night at Steer Gym. Big Spring shot the ball extremely poorly in the game going just 8-26 from the field and 2-8 from three while turning the ball over at an extremely high rate with 17 turnovers in the first half alone and 28 for the entire game. With a shooting percentage of 31% and both starting guards with over six turnovers the fact that the Lady Steers led for most of the game speaks to how inversely well they played on defense compared to offense. Amber Martinez led the Lady Steers in scoring with 10 points on 1-4 from the field and 2-5 from deep. Martinez also grabbed 4 rebounds and 2 steals but gave the ball away 6 times in the game. Alexis Starr and Kayleigh Penny each added 7 points with Starr shooting 2-4 from the field and 0-2 from behind the arc. Starr had 7 big turnovers in the game as well. Penny was a defensive powerhouse on the floor despite only scoring 7 points. Penny had 7 rebounds, 4 assists and and unbelievable 12 steals in the game. Those steals along with the dominant defense down low by Logan Terrazas, who had 11 rebounds, 4 blocks and 4 steals, were a huge reason that the Lady Steers were able to play so poorly offensively and still lead the Panthers most of the game.