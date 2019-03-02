Twin Eagle donates to Veteran’s Greenhouse project

The Big Spring Area Foundation, on behalf of Twin Eagle – a logistics company based out of the industrial park since 2016 – presented the West Texas VA Medical Center with a $10,000 check, to help fund theVeteran's Greenhouse project, headed up by the current Leadership Big Spring class.

“We just recently partnered with the foundation to be able to fund anything in the community. Twin Eagle has always been big on being part of tthe communities we operate in an provide support back into the communities. When the Foundation told us about this project, we still had the $10,000 and needed to do something with it. This project peaked our interest,” Samuel James with Twin Eagle, said. “We are a big company for veterans. We employee a good number of veterans, so the fact that we can support the community and the veterans, it is a win-win for us.

The greenhouse project idea was the result of the Leadership Big Spring class searching for an idea that would allow a positive impact to be made through their group effort. After touring the West Texas VA, as part of one of the monthly focuses, the class was compelled to direct their project efforts toward the VA.

“We wanted to do something that would not only have an impact on our community, but would allow us to honor our veterans. We wanted the project to be beneficial to the veterans physically and emotionally,” Mark Richardson, Leadership Big Spring class member, said.

“The purpose of this project is to leave the Veterans with an activity that allows them to get outdoors, plant and maintain flowers and vegetables as well as provide some home grown foods that they can have in the cafeteria,” Richardson said.

